Today, Tuesday, Instagram unveiled a series of measures designed to predict the age of users to protect the youngest.

The technology includes AI-powered technology and automatic indoctrination.

Instagram’s rules require that its users be at least thirteen years old.

The network confirmed, in a blog post, that “Despite the honesty of many about their age, we realize that some young people may lie about their date of birth. We want to make additional efforts to prevent this. ”

Instagram, which is part of the Facebook application chain, did not give any details about the tool it developed to monitor the real age of users, only indicating that it was based on “artificial intelligence and automatic indoctrination.”

The service also announced that it will prevent adults from sending messages to minors who do not follow their accounts to avoid any unwanted interactions.

In addition, minors will receive notifications about adults who have demonstrated “potentially suspicious behavior”, aiming to limit interactions.

For example, Instagram added, if an adult sends a large number of message or follow-up requests to people under the age of 18, we will use this tool to alert the people sent to them through private messages and give them the ability to terminate contact or block, report, or restrict the adult person. .

The platform stated that this last feature will be available “in some countries” as of this March, without specifying these countries, expressing hope that it will be circulated to the whole world soon.