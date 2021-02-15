As already happened with Fotolog, Google+ or Vine, which at a certain point in their history began to lose followers and could never regain their prominence, the social network that now seems to have entered a downward whirlpool is Instagram.

The coup de grace gave it to him Jared brock, social media expert and filmmaker, author of more than 500 articles in media such as Time, Esquire and The Guardian, who shot: “Instagram is dead, but you don’t know“.

The main indicator that explains this decline is lack of growth, since the magic wand of the youngest fell on its rival TikTok, which does not stop breaking the barriers of originality with its innovative filters.

To this are added issues related to privacy as a relevant issue for the mass public. For several weeks, the social network for photos and videos was seated in the dock by its own users.

In 2019, the platform announced that it had more than 1 billion monthly active users (MAUs). They have not released an update since. Your annual growth fell to single digits in 2020 Y eMarketer predicts there is no hope of recovery.

Among the frequent complaints appears the increased advertising, making the experience for the user much worse and that also in practice means that if one does not pay an ad, it does not reach a new public.

Nor does it offer a economic incentive for content creators, something that YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and now also Snapchat have already put into practice, which allow you to monetize directly by content or through lives.

After being questioned by having borrowed all the innovations from Snapchat and trying to do the same with TikTok, Brock indicates that today Instagram is simply “a platform to take ‘selfies’ and present a perfect reality (and some would say distorted)”.

However, it will not be easy to beat: after 10 years in the market, it is still the preferred channel for content creators and brands, thanks to the fact that the platform has shown that it is capable of making changes that allow it to react to potential threats. representing the competition.

But this time the challenge is enormous and the photo social network will have to find alternative and creative ways to continue captivating its users.

The war with TikTok

Based on the amount of content on reels, where more than half correspond to videos made directly on TikTok, the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg decided to stop showing them on its feed.

The announcement was made through a new Instagram post on “good practices” that focuses on reels, a format that offers users the ability to create and discover edited short videos of up to 15 seconds, including music and effects. Augmented Reality, which does not disappear. That is to say, a carbon copy of TikTok.

It is a clear strategic move to receive real traffic and that the content in the Reels tab is original to the user and only on that platform, instead of being recycled content and even stolen from other social networks.

