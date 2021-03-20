Instagram has confirmed that it is considering developing a boys’ version of its service that allows sharing of photos and videos.

The head of the network, Adam Mosseri, confirmed this project on Thursday evening in a tweet in which he commented on a piece of information revealed by “BuzzFeed”.

“Children are increasingly asking their parents if they can join apps that help them stay in touch with their friends,” Mosseri wrote.

“We are in the process of looking into creating a version of Instagram that allows parents to maintain control as we did with Messenger Kids (the children’s version of the messaging service” Messenger “), he added.

Facebook’s Instagram requires its users to be at least thirteen years old.

On Tuesday, the platform unveiled a series of measures designed to protect younger users, including technology that uses artificial intelligence and automatic initiation to predict the real age of users.

Instagram also announced its intention to prevent adults from sending messages to any minors who do not follow their account to avoid any unpleasant contact.

Underage users will also receive notifications about adults who have demonstrated “potentially suspicious behavior”, in order to limit contact with them.