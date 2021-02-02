The social network Instagram has introduced the function of recovering recently deleted posts. Reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the service.

The function was named “recently deleted”. “We know people have asked for this, and now for the first time you can view and recover deleted content,” the social network said in a statement. At the same time, the service warned that it will be possible to restore deleted stories within 24 hours, all other records will be stored for up to 30 days.

In addition, the social network has introduced additional measures to protect users that will not allow hackers to hack accounts and delete posts. To completely delete the record, the service will now ask for additional verification.

Earlier it was reported that several new functions will appear in the popular WhatsApp messenger. The main innovation will be the update of security features. So, in order to gain access to the correspondence on the computer, users in the future, in addition to the QR code, will additionally need to scan a face or a fingerprint. According to the developers, new features will appear in the messenger within a few weeks.