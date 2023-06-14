Instagram has started rolling out a new feature for its users, which will gradually roll out around the world. Users will be able to attach a short 30-second excerpt of music to their status update, along with a short caption next to the track. Friends can then tap the song to preview. Instagram is also adding a translate button under Notes for posts in other languages. In recent weeks, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has announced various news related to Instagram, which is increasingly becoming its reference social network. For example, Meta is also preparing a microblogging service similar to Twitter that will allow you to interact with short texts, links, photos and videos. According to rumors, it could be called “Threads” and will support the new ActivityPub standard to be compatible and interoperable with Mastodon and other decentralized social networks.