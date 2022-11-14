Instagram is undoubtedly one of the applications most used by young people, because the dynamism that this presents photo and video sharing platform It is really attractive to everyone.

In addition to this, due to the fact that Instagram presents a very user-friendly interface and the way in which they navigate between the publications, it has served as a bridge to connect with thousands of people, for this reason it is common that this goal app It is used by various brands and celebrities.

Likewise, Instagram is also used by most people in the world, which is why we must protect our information at all times and know if there is an intruder in our account.

to find out if Someone else has accessed your Instagram account You have to follow the steps that we will show you below, since this way you will be able to discover the name of the device and location from where your account was logged in.

In order to discover your login activity, you will need to follow the path below in your Instagram app or browser version on PC; (SETTINGS > SECURITY > LOGIN ACTIVITY).

How to know in seconds WHO ENTERED your ACCOUNT?

Once you have entered this option in your Instagram account with all the logins from the last days and those that are active at the moment.

In this menu, a map will also be displayed with the name and location of the device where the session was started, and it will also offer you the option to close the session with the option “IT WAS NOT ME”, through which you will confirm that it is not you who logged in to Instagram.