Instagram is one of the most used social networks around where you can show your photos, your thoughts and not only in a fixed way, but also by posting stories that they last the beauty of 24 hours. After that time, they will be removed automatically; it is possible, however, to make them last for much longer by highlighting those same stories, in order to make them more visible to other users and also to the owner of the profile himself. Highlighting them will be posted directly on your account.

They can be recognized immediately, as they will be positioned below your biography and their shape will be purely round. The user will be able to put several, especially if they are collections divided by topics and the more there are, the more audiences will get to see them by horizontally scrolling through that album strip. You can use two methods to have these albums in your profile and they are one easier than the other. Of course, you can always customize the covers of your albums as you wish.

Just go up “Edit featured story” through the chosen image and, at the top, you will find the wording “Change cover”. In this way you will be able to insert that same story, or image that is (which will have to be published) directly as the cover of the album.

Instagram: two ways to highlight stories

The first method is to go directly to your story and select “Highlight”; to do this you will have to go to the bottom right of the story, open the menu and from there you can create a brand new collection or go and insert the story directly into an already existing album. And this is one of the most used methods, as the user acts immediately after posting his story without wasting any more time. The other method is just as easy, but at the same time much more particular.

As already mentioned, the stories last only 24 hours and when they expire they are made invisible to other users; exact: are made invisible. They are not completely deleted and the owner of the profile can access the expired stories by simply going to do tap on the "+" symbol. This will open a menu with all the past stories, even those from several years ago.