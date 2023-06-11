Instagram it is certainly a social network that we all know, even if only by name, and that you yourself have probably used over and over again. It is after all one of the most popular platforms ever even if the competition is always fierce. And it is precisely to counter this competition that today we want to talk to you about a very curious project!

Instagram: Here comes the new standalone app to compete with Twitter

Instagram is preparing to launch an ambitious project that you may not have heard of yet and that will leave you speechless. We are talking about a new standalone app named Threadsseparate from the main platform that promises to focus exclusively on text content.

The target? Probably fare competition to Twitter! And the premises are all there, the idea is consolidated and although it is an external app it will still allow you to use your main Instagram account, obviously maintaining followers, following, contact information and much more.

According to rumors, it will be possible to publish posts with a maximum length of 500 characters, a bit restrictive for the moment but who knows that in the future the number will not be raised a bit. You can insert photos and videos of up to 5 minutes, you can like, comment and repost.

In short, a real new Twitter and who knows if this project will really be successful. The development has been going on for a few months now and the launch will take place “as soon as possible”. We will of course keep you updated!