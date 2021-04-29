Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a slew of features that the Instagram platform is developing to help influencers generate more revenue from content.

This includes a marketplace that will help match brands with influencers whose content suits the audiences they are trying to reach.

Many social media influencers get paid to post sponsored content, said Adam Mosseri, president of Facebook-owned Instagram, but the goal of this market is for Instagram to play a bigger role in helping brands discover budding creators.

“We must be able to help brands find content creators who are uniquely compatible with the work they’re trying to do, and vice versa,” Mosseri added in a live Instagram feed with Zuckerberg.

These features come as Facebook adapts to the recent change in Apple’s iOS operating system, which will likely make it difficult for the social media company to target ads to iPhone and iPad users.

By keeping more trade and sales direct through its apps, Facebook can serve personalized ads to users more effectively and show advertisers the effectiveness of these ads.

Zuckerberg also announced creator stores, which allow creatives to sell merchandise to Instagram users directly through an account within the social network.

The company last year introduced its Facebook and Instagram stores as part of a drive to bring more commerce directly to its Facebook service.

These stores allow companies to sell directly to users, and some major influencers have stores in their Instagram accounts, and creative stores allow more creators to sell through Instagram.

“This has been particularly important in the past year, as a lot of physical stores have had to close during the closings, but the internet is still open, and it could be a more personalized and convenient experience,” Zuckerberg said.

In addition, Zuckerberg announced an affiliate marketplace that allows creators to get discounts from sales of the products they recommend for their content, and Zuckerberg said: People look to content creators for recommendations on what’s good.