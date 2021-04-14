Users of the social network Instagram around the world will be able to decide whether to leave marks of approval of other users (“likes”) under their posts. This was announced on April 14 by the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri.

“We’re testing a new feature that lets you decide what’s best for you, whether it’s opting not to see the likes count on someone else’s posts, to turn it off for your posts, or to keep it,” Mosseri said on my page in Twitter…

This function was previously available only in seven countries, such as Canada, Brazil and others, writes Gazeta.ru… User responses to this feature helped to determine that not all people agree to completely remove “likes” from their posts: many have supported keeping this feature.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Facebook and Instagram users were allowed to appeal the decision to delete posts and refuse to block them.

Users can appeal messages, photos and video content, as well as comments, statuses and promotions that, in their opinion, should be removed from the Web.

In turn, Facebook vice president Guy Rosen in his blog clarified that such an innovation can be used already at the present time.