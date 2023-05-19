Instagram you will certainly know it, after all it is one of the most famous social networks ever and appreciated by users where you can share what you want with your friends and with the world. If you too use it daily then you will certainly appreciate the company’s constant effort to improve it day after day and today we really want to talk to you about some really new very interesting and curious.

Instagram: GIFs arrive in the comments and more!

The first big news we want to tell you about concerns GIFs. Surely you know very well what it is: animated images have now depopulated and it is almost a must to add them to your daily conversations. Well, soon you will be able to comment on a post or a reel on Instagram using a GIF! A novelty that brings a little more fun to our feed, and which by the way should already be available or arrive very soon as would already be in distribution.

The other innovations concern the creation of reels which will be considerably simplified thanks to new controls that will allow you to perform new actions including:

easier to split a video clip

speed up or slow down videos

replace one clip with another while keeping the same duration and the same order of elements

In short, now publishing your videos will still be simpler and more intuitive!