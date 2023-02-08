Instagram, Twitter and Facebook down: problems on all social networks, they don’t work, why, reason, 8 February 2023

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are down today, February 8, 2023, in Italy. Usage problems in the evening on all the most popular social networks. The disservice is widely reported throughout Italy, even if it is not generalized and there are those who still manage to use the various apps. However, many users have experienced problems accessing and using social networks. As downdetector testifies, down is very common.

Reports of Instagram downs began shortly before 8 pm. Around 10 pm this evening, reports, albeit minor, also concerned Facebook. Around 11pm the problems also affected Twitter. On Instagram in particular, it is difficult to publish Stories and Reels. In these hours in Italy traffic on social networks is increasing also because many users follow the Sanremo 2023 Festival also on social networks, as a second screen, to comment on what is happening on the Ariston stage. Therefore, the disappointment of many people who are unable to comment on the Festival through social networks, especially Instagram and Twitter, is considerable, given this down.