This Sunday afternoon (03), Instagram users reported difficulties using the application. The network would be having problems opening the Directs tab (direct messages) and loading users’ private conversations.

According to website Downdetector, which tracks user complaints, the problem started around 3pm. Due to publications in other languages, the problem can be global. On Twitter, some people have also reported that the app has stopped working in general.

So far, Instagram has not commented on the matter. Check out some posts:

Turn off the net, turn on mobile data, complain about the net and mobile data… After all, the problem is Instagram. How do I still fall into these scenes — Martin (@19martim06) April 3, 2022

instagram fell right when I was going to flirt fuck — Xulia Rodrigues (@jurrodrigues2) April 3, 2022

instagram being down straight to twitter to see if it’s just a me problem — darc (@darcymariegrant) April 3, 2022

