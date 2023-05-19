Instagram down today, May 19, 2023: the app doesn’t work, what happened

INSTAGRAM DOWN TODAY – Problems for Instagram users. This morning, May 19, 2023, several users of the famous social network around the world – including Italy – reported problems using the app. In particular, the app closes a few moments after its opening, not allowing the use of the social network. Lots of reports on other platforms, Twitter in primis, and on specialized sites such as down detector which in the last few minutes has seen a significant increase in reports.

The technical problem occurred around 8.20-8.30 today. For the moment it is involving many users, but not all.

Article being updated…