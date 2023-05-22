Instagram down in the night between 21 and 22 May. The blockade began shortly after midnight, at one point reaching over 20,000 reports on the downdetector.it website. The protest also mounted on Twitter where reports from all over the world appeared with the hashtag #instagramdown. About 7 hours ago, the Instagram message appeared on Twitter: “Instagram is back! We apologize for the problem: we had a short outage and have fixed the problem that caused it”.