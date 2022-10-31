Instagram it is implementing a zero policy on the classics fake account or even bot, from the English abbreviation for Robot, in jargon a program written to emulate human behavior and leave pre-determined comments or like and follow certain accounts.

Today starting at 14 (Italian time) many users found their main account blocked and the message that appears is the following:

“We suspended your account on the following date: October 31, 2022”

According to what can be deduced from the platform itself, the system bot that should automatically delete those profiles which, according to it, through the use of a behavioral algorithm violate the lines of behavior of the platform, has in fact examined accounts that do not exist. ‘they entered nothing with being somehow fraudulent and decided to close those accounts.

The problem would seem simple to solve: contact technical support and have the code sent to unlock the account; however the system does not seem to recognize this code, deferring the user to the creation of a new account, all from scratch, perhaps losing years of work on their community. Through your account Twitterthe company has announced that it is aware of the problem and apologizes for the difficulties that users are experiencing: the situation is under their supervision and will let us know shortly the evolution of the story.