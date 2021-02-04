Instagram is working on the redesign of the feed of stories so that instead of navigating between them horizontally, users do so vertically, similar to how they interact with the content on TikTok.

The feed stories vertical is a feature in development, not yet available to the public, as confirmed by an Instagram spokesperson to the specialized site TechCrunch. It was discovered by developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

Paluzzi explained to the aforementioned media that discovered the feature from digging into the code. And he shared a screenshot in which they see that the application notifies users about the navigation from top to bottom to go from one story to another.

This design of the feed is similar to the one TikTok has for its short videos, but It is also present in the feed of networks such as Facebook or Twitter or even in the way you surf the internet.

The Instagram spokesperson assures that it is “a prototype that is not being tested” on the social network. Currently, users have to swipe left and right to view new stories.

More changes

Instagram is also testing remove the option to share posts from feed in the stories to avoid the repetition of content already published.

The social network disabled the option to share posts in stories to some users in the countries where this test is being carried out. The objective is to offer more specific content to improve the experience of its users.

Users of the social network learned of this ban through a notification that explained that the reason for the change was that the community of Instagram “wants to see fewer posts in stories”.

For the moment, Instagram reiterated that it is only a test that is being carried out in selected regions. As reported Social media today, on the part of the social network there is no plan to implement this change in a general way.

The reels, in the sights

Almost all social networks are looking to cut the creative advantage that separates them from TikTok, owned by the Asian firm ByteDance, which already exceeds 850 million active users per month.

Adam Mosseri, the director of Instagram, recognized days ago the advantage of the app of Chinese origin and the little success of the reels format, which was launched in the United States in August and is the competitor (some define it as a lackluster imitation ) from TikTok.

“I’m still not happy with that,” he says. “We are growing both in terms of how much people share and how much they consume, but we have a long way to go. Y we have to be honest that TikTok is ahead“He acknowledged with overwhelming sincerity.

The executive accepted that, despite the good results that Instagram is achieving through reels, they are still in a stage in which they seek to consolidate.

The reels are still not turning on the users. Photo: AFP

He specifically mentioned TikTok’s innovative creative tools, such as filters and effects that stimulate new video meme formats, as something that Instagram isn’t doing on its own yet, but eventually must.

Instagram is also experiencing a conflict between its many video formats that currently coexist within the platform.

In this sense, Mosseri recognizes that there is confusion since, according to the manager, most people may not know how to differentiate the videos on Instagram and IGTV, for which for this year he will try to bet on “simplifying and consolidating ideas” .

The synthesis Mosseri hints at is that both IGTV and Rreels, as well as general videos posted to the Instagram grid, need some kind of consolidation and clarity, which makes sense, especially when the app tries to do everything at once.

With information from DPA.