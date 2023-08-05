The actress says that the minister was the mentor of the acts on the 8th of January; Meta claims that notice in publication is made by checking agencies

Instagram notified how false information one post by actress Regina Duarte on her Instagram profile. She calls the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB), “coup mastermind”. It is a reference to the acts of the 8th of January.

The post was published on Thursday (3.Aug.2023). Shows 1 video of Dino talking excitedly with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, at the Planalto Palace after the acts of depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers. The actress says she is “half out” of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January, but questions whether “ordered blackblocks” were identified and arrested.

Here is the publication:

Below is the publication with notice of “false information”:

The information that Dino would have been “Coup Mentor” it’s fake. There is no evidence against him.

However, publications with similar accusations against supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or even against the former president himself do not usually receive the same rating on the platform.

The notification of false information in Regina Duarte’s post is based on reportage from the to the factswhich is described as a “fact-checking site specializing in combating misinformation”.

The text of to the facts says that the video was recorded after the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers. But the publication of the actress does not mention that the images are from before or from the time of the attack.

Just by clicking on the report it is possible to read that “is not true” that Flávio Dino “has been caught coordinating actions that culminated in the coup acts on January 8”.

Here is the notification:

CHECKING AGENCIES

A to the facts is classified as “journalistic organization dedicated to investigating disinformation campaigns and fact-checking”. It is maintained through a supporters program – monthly donations of R$20 to R$100, publishing partnerships and offering technology services.

The organization has partnerships “remunerated” with Meta (owner of Instagram), Telegram and Kwai.

These companies use the checks of the to the facts to subsidize its policies to combat misinformation.

The value of the partnerships was not disclosed.

In a note to Power360, Meta said that the classification of fake posts on Instagram or Facebook is done by media companies that are part of the “global independent fact-checking program”released in 2016.

It is these companies that identify the posts indicated as false by users to analyze their veracity. That is, the checking agency is the one who identifies a supposedly false post and then leaves a warning in the publication.

Who integrates the “global independent fact-checking program”:

Reuters Fact Checkfrom the Reuters;

UOL Checkof UOL;

To the Facts;

Magnifying glassfrom the magazine Piauí.

Worldwide, there are more than 80 participating organizations.

The remuneration that the companies receive in the program was not informed.

Read below the full note from Meta, owner of Instagram:

“Meta has a global independent fact-checking programin which professionals certificates for the International Fact-Checking Network help us identify, analyze and label false information. In addition, we have policies outlined in our Community Standards that describe what is and is not allowed on the platform.”

Businesses that are part of the verification program cannot remove content or accounts from Instagram. This task falls to Meta when it deems that a particular post or page violates the community standards.