An international coalition of specialists in the field of child rights sent a letter to the president of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to dismiss his plan to launch a version of Instagram for those under the age of thirteen. In the message from Campaign for an Ad-Free Childhood, a group fighting marketing targeting children, the signatories deemed that creating a copy of Instagram for children under the age of thirteen “is not the correct treatment and will expose young users to great risk.” And they added, “Although collecting family data and gaining a new generation of Instagram users is very beneficial in terms of (Facebook) profits, it is likely that this will lead to an increase in the use of Instagram by young children who are highly vulnerable to the jobs provided by the platform that allow them to be exploited.” “We are starting to explore a version of Instagram for younger teens,” Facebook spokeswoman Stephanie Ottway said. “We realize that any experience we develop must give priority to safety and privacy, and we will consult with experts in children’s development, safety and mental health, as well as with privacy advocates,” she added. And “Facebook” confirmed that any ads will not be displayed in the “Instagram” version intended for children. Facebook’s Instagram requires its users to be at least thirteen years old, but many children under this age use the network by providing a false birthdate. The platform recently unveiled a series of measures aimed at protecting younger users, including technology that uses artificial intelligence and automatic initiation to predict the real age of users.