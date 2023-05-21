In recent months, Twitter has been at the center of a storm that doesn’t seem to subside, after the drastic decisions that the new CEO Elon Musk has decided to make to the social network. Not only the paid verified profiles, but also the endless controversies around the new owner’s personality have led more and more people to move away from the social network of twitters, looking for a new platform to write text posts. Meta and Mark Zuckerberg have sensed the deal and are preparing the offensive: the Trojan horse will be Instagram, which just like it did with the stories and reels will introduce a new section in the social network, in which users will be able to post texts of 500 characters per maximum and attach images and videos with a maximum duration of five minutes. It will be possible to reply with likes, text and images, but it is not clear whether it will be possible to insert links in one’s posts, contrary to Twitter. The feature has not yet been announced by Meta, so it is unknown when it will actually be launched. The project was leaked from internal company documents, where it is known as “Barcelona”. It is said that it could be launched in beta test as early as June, and it will be possible to log in with the exact same Instagram id, thus already finding all your contacts as followers.