Those who really work with Instagram tell the mistakes to avoid and the winning strategies to make success with the social network of the moment. With 7.5 hours of multimedia content included, Instagram Business is the first book in Italian on the subject of Instagram not only designed for influencers, but to become a concrete aid for entrepreneurs, companies, professionals, organizations and movements who intend to use Instagram as a tactical tool in support of one’s real-world goals. The book deals with Instagram exclusively from a practical point of view, telling the strategies, approaches and mistakes to avoid, of nine people who really work with Instagram: Marco Galimberti, Head of Marketing of Deliveroo Italy (food and catering); Enrico Casati, Founder of Velasca (promotion of Made in Italy); Giulio Gambino, Founder and Director of TPI (on information and publishing); Alice Veglio, Founder of Bright and Fit (female fitness and community); Laura Sparavigna and Giacomo Castaldini, activists of Tocca a Noi (activism and campaigns); Marco Rontini, Founder of Nextudio Agency (nightlife and big events); Alessandro Confalonieri, Head of Marketing of Bikeroom (e-commerce and sport); Michele Messina, Head of Digital of Save the Dogs (non-profit and good causes. And again Elisabetta Corazza, former Head of Digital of Danone, today one of the most appreciated consultants in Italy as regards digital marketing, who signs the preface of the book.

The author

Giò Fumagalli is an expert in marketing, digital platforms and strategic monetization. He started working online at the age of 16, when the internet was paid for by the minute and it wasn’t yet possible to make phone calls and surf at the same time. He cut his teeth within the Skateboard.it team, the first Italian skateboard e-commerce, launched in 2004. In 2012 he founded Livetrigger.com, the most advanced international platform for professionals in the field of live music . International Director of Marketing at Animal Equality, he has held various conferences and seminars in various countries around the world, and has translated for the first time into Italian some great marketing classics such as the Robert Collier Letter Book and Scientific Advertising. To date, he works with a small number of clients to ensure maximum focus on each strategic plan.