Instagram claims it stands “Examining” the problem, in practice some people have been suspended for no apparent reason platform.

DownDetector, which monitors the site for outages, says it has found that thousands of users are affected. Some were shown a message saying their account it was closed for 30 daystriggering panic, especially for those who live off followers.

A tweet from the official Instagram Communications account read: “We are aware that some of you are having trouble logging into your Instagram account. We are examining and we apologize for the inconvenience ”.

The company has not yet offered further details on what caused the unusual problem.

Some users still able to access the platform reported seeing sharp drops in their follower numbers as suspended accounts affected by the problem disappear from the site.

Instagram and more

Last week, the Meta messaging platform, WhatsApp, experienced an outage that took it offline for about two hours.

During the day, the Whatsapp server was also down for several hours, and it seems a sign of an upstream problem that could be very more serious than it seems.

In fact, some users, while not suspended or blocked, are experiencing strange activities in their profiles. For example old stories popping up after months, or an unusual speed in scrolling the home, others would not be able to fully load the images.

Immediately the communities of Facebook, Youtube and Reddit moved to try to find fixes, albeit temporary. Some have even dusted off the old method of clearing the cacheor in some cases even deleting the app and reinstalling it, to no avail.

Currently the biggest concern is of influencers, who also count on the monetization of the platform that depends on followers. If these fail because they are affected by the bug, it is likely that the repercussions also become monetary, with consequent damage.

For now the bug seems to hit mainly randomly, without favoring any particular operating system, but the reports seem to have started mainly from IOSperhaps also for the simple fact that it is the operating system preferred by influencers, and already a victim this month of another bug.

All that remains is to wait for the next few hours.