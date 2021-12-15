Instagram blocked the account of Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and technologist, whose Instagram username was “@metaverse”. According to her, her social network account has had the same name for 10 years. As a justification, Instagram sent her the following message: “Account has been blocked for pretending to be someone else”.

The problem is that “metaverse” is one of the new names most used by the old “Facebook” as a company brand. Facebook was renamed Meta at the end of October, to mark a new phase for the company, which seeks to create a metaverse – a virtual world where people interact through augmented reality and virtual reality. Thus, the company, owner of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, was renamed Meta.

Thea-Mai Baumann’s Instagram account was blocked five days after Facebook changed its name to Meta.

The account was returned shortly after The New York Times questioned Meta about the strange event.

Baumann has been using his account (@metaverse) to promote his work since 2012.

