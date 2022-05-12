The profile in Instagram of the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) has been temporarily blocked for live broadcasts. When trying to start a live, a message is displayed communicating the lock. The measure was justified by the deputy’s violations of the social network’s guidelines.

“I must be a bigger threat than [o presidente da Venezuela, Nicolás] Mature”, said the congressman on Wednesday (May 11, 2022). He posted a screenshot of the notification on twitter:

THE live was performed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

SEALS

Hours earlier, Eduardo criticized the seal in social media posts about the elections. Today, when algorithms identify posts about the claim, a label with a link to the Electoral Justice website is displayed.

At the twitterthe president’s son cited that a similar resource was used in publications about the pandemic. “God only knows where all this goodwill ends up and who puts pressure on them by contributing to this kind of thing,” mocked Edward.

TSE

In December of last year, Meta announced that it would start inserting a stamp on posts about the elections on Facebook and Instagram content. The measure is part of a partnership with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in order to protect the democratic process and disseminate official information.

According to the Electoral Court, in January and February of this year, the first full months with the seal on the posts, a total of 1.4 million hits were registered to the home page of the Electoral Justice portal. This represented an increase of almost 10 times in relation to the two months of October and November 2021, when there were 146 thousand accesses to the home page from the website.