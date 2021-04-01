Some days ago Maxi Lopez, ex of Wanda Nara, received a shower of criticism when he shared a video in his networks in which, pretending to be funny, He made a bad joke on his girlfriend, the Swedish model Daniela Christiansson.

Taking advantage of a Sunday without football in which he stayed at home, the forward made the famous joke of the water bottle on his partner, who in the end ends up wet and also with a hole on her head. The video had more than a million views.

For this attitude received numerous criticisms on his account. “He’s the kind of boyfriend I’d rather not have.” “Give him the water, a goose. But the desire with which he put the egg in his head?”, “It generated indignation, not laughter. Is this skinny asshole?” They questioned him.

Mauro Icardi uploaded several photos with his pets and with Wanda Nara. Instagram

Now who suffered the punishment for a publication “out of place” was Mauro Icardi. current media partner. To the point that ended up being removed from the networks for its content.

It is a selfie that the PSG forward took where reveal the nickname that he tells the mother of his children in privacy. “My dog ​​and my bitch”, wrote in his publication in reference to Wanda, who upon seeing her, responded with irony: “How funny”.

With an Instagram story, Icardi said that a publication was censored.

Later Icardi took a screenshot of a message that came to him from Instagram, where they warned him: “Post removed for bullying or harassment”. He uploaded it in a story on his own account, in which he has more than six and a half million followers.

He also tagged Wanda in that capture and added two emojis of laughing faces, as if making fun of the politics and community rules of Instagram that he “would have violated.” “We have this standard because we want our community to feel safe and respected.”they explained.

DR