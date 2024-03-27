Home page World

Meta is introducing a feature on Instagram and Threads that allows users to control the display of political content for a personalized and controllable feed experience.

At a time when social media plays a central role in our everyday lives, Meta, the parent company, is behind it Instagram and threads, a welcome innovation: users have the opportunity to reduce the display of political content in their feeds. This feature allows you to control the plethora of political and social issues that you face on a daily basis.

New setting options for an adapted user experience

Meta understands that not every user wants to participate in political discussions online. To meet this need, the company has introduced special settings. You can now decide whether you want to limit the amount of political content from people you don't follow. Alternatively, you have the option of not changing the display of this content and thus continuing to receive a wide range of political and social topics. Also TikTok announced that measures will be taken against political advertising during the European elections, such as NEXTG.tv reported.

How to adjust your settings: Show less political content on Instagram and Threads

The new preferences are easily accessible and can be adjusted in your account's content preferences. By default, Meta has limited the display of political content. This attitude reflects the growing need for a balanced digital environment in which users have control over the type of content they consume.

Initially, users in the USA will benefit from this adjustment. You can already enjoy the benefits of the new settings on Instagram and Threads. In other countries, the implementation of this feature will be gradual. Users outside the US should keep an eye out for updates to see when they can take advantage of these new preferences.

The influence on political posts from followed accounts on Instagram and threads

It's important to note that the adjustments will not affect political content from accounts you already follow. These remain visible in your feed. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri emphasized that political issues are undoubtedly important. The challenge, however, is to carefully manage their distribution to maintain the integrity of the social network and make the user experience positive. The company also confirmed that Meta take action against electoral interference in the European elections becomes.