06/12/2023 – 3:02 am

Meta has launched Verified Badge/Blue subscription fees for Facebook as well as Instagram. Users of both social media platforms can purchase blue ticks using Android and iOS devices right now. The web version of Facebook and Instagram will receive Blue tick subscription plans in the coming months. However, the timeline for the same is not announced by Meta.

The company announced that Meta Verified will be available in Brazil in the coming weeks. The monthly subscription, which entitles you to the verification stamp, will cost between R$45 and R$55 in the country.

Currently, Meta Verified is being tested in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom and Canada. “The results have been great and the objective is to continue investing in resources that will help creators grow”, said the company.

In addition to the verification stamp, signing the package entitles you to:

More protection and proactive monitoring against fake profiles, which often use the image of people who have a relevant online audience;

Help from a real person to solve common problems that your account may have;

Exclusive resources to produce content.

In Brazil, the subscription will cost BRL 45 per month for those who register via the web and BRL 55 per month for those who purchase the plan via the app for Android or iOS. Meta clarified that the amount is charged per social network, that is, if a person wants to have their Facebook and Instagram profiles verified, two subscriptions are required, and the monthly charge will be doubled.

Meta Verified will become available in the coming weeks and will gradually roll out to everyone. To subscribe to the plan, you must be at least 18 years old and have a publication history. It is also mandatory to send an identification document with photo, such as RG or CNH.

