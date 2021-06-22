Instagram and Facebook will launch short video service Reels and music in Russia from June 23rd. It is reported by TASS with reference to representatives of the social network.

Service users will have access to music features on both social networks, as well as a new music sticker in Stories. In addition, on Facebook, it will be possible to pin your favorite track in the header of your personal profile in the “Hobbies and interests” section, which will be played when you visit the page.

Another innovation will be the Reels short entertainment video service, in which users can shoot videos up to 30 seconds long, apply various effects to them and publish them as a post or story. It is noted that these functions have been available for residents of the United States and a number of other countries for several years.

Previously, the creators of Instagram introduced a new feature that allows users to choose their pronouns in their profile settings. The pronoun is displayed to the right of the person’s name and is highlighted in small gray letters. Optionally, the user can display their pronoun for subscribers only.