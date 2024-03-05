Thousands of users around the world have reported the fall of social networks owned by Meta Platforms this Tuesday, March 5. The causes have not been clarified, but according to the first reports, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg would not be at risk of hacking or theft of personal information. Little by little, users report the return to normality of social networks.

Fallen stories, truncated posts and the inability to send direct messages are the complaints that Facebook and Instagram users have reported this Tuesday, March 5.

Thousands of users of these social networks, as well as Messenger and Threads, reported problems, mainly when accessing their accounts.

A fact confirmed by the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, as can be seen in the following reports:

The Downdetector platform has had a peak in failure reports on March 5. © Downdetector



Facebook has been the social network with the most crash reports according to Downdetector. © Downdetector

For its part, Meta Platforms confirmed that Facebook and Instagram have experienced problems and are already returning to normal, although it has not specified the reasons.

“We are aware that people are having problems accessing our services. We are working on this now,” said Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson, through the X platform, who also apologized for what happened.

Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/ybyyAZNAMn —Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024



WhatsApp Business, also owned by Meta Platforms, has had interruptions in its operation, as reported by hundreds of users.

For its part, the internet monitoring firm Netblocks indicated that there are no signs of “interruptions or Internet filtering that governments normally impose,” in the middle of Super Tuesday in the United States.

A situation that has been taken advantage of by the users of the social network X, who have joked and criticized the fall of the networks owned by Meta.

With Reuters and local media