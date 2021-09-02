Several reports, in the course of the last hour, have confirmed that currently the platforms of Instagram And Facebook I’m offline, even if it is not for the moment a fault found by all users.

In fact, while some are unable in any way to enter social networks, others have limited possibilities, and for some there is no problem at all, since everything works as it always should.

Currently, it is not clear why Instagram and Facebook are offline, but we hope the company will resolve the situation soon and allow everyone to use social media as usual.