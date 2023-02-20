After TwitterAlso Mark Zuckerberg announced that the services that will grant users a “badge verified” (i.e. the blue symbols next to the account name) on social networks Instagram And Facebook they will be paid. These will be called “Meta Verified” accounts and will guarantee, in addition to the badge, various services such as increased visibility on the reference platform, personalized user support, and more.

With the announcement the CEO also stated that the prices will be $11.99 a month on the web And $14.99 a month on mobile. These measures will be in effect in Australia and New Zealand in a week, while for other countries they will arrive “soon”.

This is obviously a subscription service, which will also increase the security and authenticity of accounts, wrote Zuckerberg. Also for this some conditions will be necessary to be able to use it, first of all the age of majority (18 years). Also, you will not be able to change your profile name, username, birthday, or profile picture without first going through the entire verification process again.

The service will also offer members exclusive stickers for photos and reels, 100 free stars per month or digital currency to support creators on Facebook. We will probably receive more precise details when the service is about to arrive in our country as well.