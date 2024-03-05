Users of Instagram and Facebook complained about the failure of social networks

Users of social networks Instagram and Facebook (social networks are prohibited in the Russian Federation; belong to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) all over the world complained about the disruption in their work. About it testify Downdetector service data.

Users are reported to be having difficulty logging in. It is also noted that for those who log into their account, the news feed does not load, and the video section on Instagram – Reels – does not work.

Information about problems in the operation of social networks in particular came from the United States. Residents of New York, San Francisco and Seattle experienced the most difficulties.

Also problems arose in the operation of a number of other services. Among them were the YouTube video hosting service, the WhatsApp messenger, Google services, and the TikTok social network.

Earlier, users from Russia complained about a malfunction in the Telegram messenger. Most of the complaints came from Moscow. Residents of St. Petersburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk and other Russian cities also reported problems with the messenger.