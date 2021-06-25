The social network Instagram started testing the ability to create and upload posts on the desktop web version of your service, which allows for the first since the implementation of the service on computers in 2012.

Media consultant Matt Navarra shared on Twitter on Thursday the discovery of the function that allows publishing from the desktop version of Instagram, but which is currently available for a small number of accounts.

The new function is highlighted with a text that reads: “Now you can create and share publications directly from your computer”.

How to create an Instagram post from PC

In the captures that Navarra shared, he also showed a new button between the service icons located at the top right on www.instagram.com, in a position between the Direct Messages and the Explore compass.

The new button for the desktop version is between Direct Messages and the Explore compass.

By pressing the icon, shaped like a square with rounded edges and a plus symbol inside, the platform directs to create a “New Post”, for which you can drag or upload images and videos.



The new function allows you to search the images or videos stored on the PC.

Subsequently, these contents can be crop to original size, square (1: 1), portrait (4: 5) or landscape (16: 9).



As in the mobile version, Instagram on PC has options to edit posts.

Likewise, it is also possible edit the image raising or lowering the level of brightness, contrast, saturation, temperature, shadows and vignette, as well as adding filters that appear in the mobile app.



The option to add a description in the post is also available, such as the mobile app.

As in the application, the user can write a description, specify the location, change accessibility options, and make advanced settings.

Thanks to these changes, many users, especially those who work with social networks, will find in this modification a useful tool to generate content without the logical limitations of the cell phone screen.

So far, Instagram I had never allowed to create posts in its desktop version since the creation of the service for computers in 2012, but incorporated direct messages in 2020 and a renewed carousel design for Stories.

SL