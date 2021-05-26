Instagram made its function official for hide post likes count, something that I already tested in a limited way in some users, Now it is available to all who wish to activate it on any cell phone that has the app installed.

“This update, which is part of Instagram’s efforts to make people feel good about spending time on the app, it is a way to give users even more control over their experience in it “the company said in a statement.

The impact of the number of Likes or Like on Instagram it was being tested since July 2019.

The comments from the community were diverse: although some people thought it was positive to have this count or number hidden, others would like to continue seeing this data in order to identify the most popular trends and content on the platform.

All users can choose whether or not to view the number of likes in their own and other people’s publications. Photo: AP

Now, all users will have the option to choose whether or not to view the number of likes in other people’s publications, disable the number of likes on your own posts, or keep the original experience that shows the total number of these reactions in both cases.

“We tested hiding the counts to see if it could lighten the Instagram experience. What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing the likes was beneficial for some and annoying for others. Especially for those who use them to get an idea of ​​what is trending or popular, so we offer this option ”, they pointed out.

In the beginning, Likes, on almost all platforms, began as a way of expressing “I agree”. Although this form of digital empathy was soon transformed into a social validation tool that rewards with a heart and punishes with indifference, psychologically affecting some adolescents.

How to hide likes on Instagram

You have to visit the Publications section in Settings. Photo: AP

To hide the counts in the publications of others you have to visit the Publications section in Settings. This control applies to all content in the feed.

You can also choose to hide similar counts before sharing a post. This setting can be enabled or disabled, even after published.

“People want more flexibility, so we thought it would be important to give them the option. In the coming weeks, both controls will arrive on Facebook”, They anticipate.

New functions

This new option is in addition to other recently released tools that seek to give people more power over their Instagram experience, such as time management, the Restrict feature, the Mute tool, and a new way to filter abusive message requests for Direct Messages.

Instagram had already recently introduced tools to toughen sanctions against those who harassed users through DMs, but now it has opted for measures so that people do not get to receive these messages.

The update is also part of a series of similar features available on Facebook, like the feed tools, with which the user can select who can comment on their publications, choosing to view the content of close friends and favorite pages.

