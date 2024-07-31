News regarding Instagram. Meta, not only is dedicating itself to renewing Whatsapp with some functions that are reminiscent of Instagram, such as the heart like, but it is also adopting innovations for the social network of stories. As announced on Monday 29 July 2024 by Meta, Instagram will offer its users a new function that concerns artificial intelligence. At the moment, this option is already available for business users, but soon also for common users. The novelty in question is called AI Studio.

AI Studio, users will be able to create their own avatars with AI

What is AI Studio? Simple, Instagram users will be able to create real virtual characters capable of interacting with their followers. These characters equipped, as the title of Zuckerberg’s new idea says, with artificial intelligence have their own personality, interests, characteristics, etc. that will be customizable.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, spoke about it with his counterpart at Nvidia Jensen Huang during SIGGRAPH 2024: “Every creator can build an AI version of themselves or an assistant that their community can interact with.“. Meta, in an official note, declares the following regarding AI Studio: “Creators can customize their AI based on things like what they’re seeing on Instagram, what topics to avoid, and what links to share. They can also turn on or off automatic replies and decide which accounts to interact with.”.

When is AI Studio coming out?

AI Studio is already available, but only in the United States for business users and, in the coming weeks, for the rest of Instagram users. The release date or period for other countries is still unknown. It is plausible, however, that sooner or later the rest of the world will also be able to use AI Studio, which marks a revolution for Instagram and social networks in general, which are also not exempt from involvement in artificial intelligence.

