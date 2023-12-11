The economic outlook for 2024 points towards greater moderation as a result of the worsening of the unfavorable effects generated by the instability associated with the extension of the existing war conflict in Ukraine, as well as the most recent one in the Middle East. Exactly, the Hispalink-Murcia team, made up of the Chair of the College of Economists of the Region and the University of Murcia, aims for an average annual growth of 1.9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Community for the three-year period 2023 -25, according to the results of the estimation carried out for the Integrated Regional Modeling project. The specific forecast would be 1.8% in 2023 – confirming the advance data from June -; 1.7% by 2024; and 2.3% by 2025.

Beyond the aggravation of the unfavorable effects generated by the instability associated with the extension of wars, as is now happening with the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the report's conclusions also insist on the influence of the worsening international economic prospects general level, high energy prices and interest rates. Without forgetting, either, the persistence of high underlying inflation and high levels of deficit and public debt that must be reversed with the return to the application of fiscal rules.

From a sector perspective, during this three-year period the loss of economic momentum is explained, mainly, by the greater slowdown in industrial activities and, to a lesser extent, those in the services sector, with growth lower than or similar to the regional average (1.9 %) with an average increase of 1.2% and 1.9% respectively. On the contrary, construction (3.1%) and agricultural activities (2.2%) grow above the regional average.

It must be noted that the forecast for a regional GDP improvement of 1.8% during this fiscal year 2023 compared to 2.4% for the national team as a whole fades in the face of the prospects for 2024, whose estimated rate of 1.7% remains below 2.1% for Spain. And although a rebound of 2.3 points is expected for 2025, it would remain, in any case, three tenths lower than the estimate for the country as a whole. Employment is also affected by the current international instability.

Improves work productivity



Regarding the forecasts for regional employment during this three-year period, they also reach an average figure of 1.9%. In fact, it will move from 1.9% in 2023, 1.7% in 2024 to 2.1% in 2025, allowing a slight sustained improvement in labor productivity. This employment dynamic would translate, precisely, into the creation of 12,800 jobs each year.

The Hispalink Project, whose work group in the Community is made up of Professor José Daniel Buendía Azorín (coordinator), together with UMU professors Miguel Esteban Yago and José Carlos Sánchez de la Vega, constitutes a line of research in applied economics of a group of Spanish universities. Its objective is the permanent review and improvement of the analysis of the current situation and economic prospects of the Spanish regions.