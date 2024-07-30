Thanks to social media, the number of campers has almost tripled and you see them everywhere on the road.

Hashtag vanlife, living my best life, living in the wild. You name it. In recent years, the number of gurus with a camper or caravan has increased enormously. On YouTube, but also on social media such as TikTok and Instagram. It has a suction power on everything that has to do with campers.

Campers everywhere on the road

They are now in great demand. Everyone sees themselves with that fantastic smile on their face on the road trip of their life. Suddenly we all have to go to the camper. Since 2010, the number of campers on the road has almost tripled. BNR reports about this based on figures from the RDW and the trade association for the Camping and Caravan Industry (KCI).

And no, it’s not just boomers and seniors who are all going for the camper, but young adults. The type of camper does differ per age category. It also has to do with budget of course. A young adult with a small wallet is already happy to be able to afford a camper. While an older person has now got his money’s worth and chooses more comfort.

The camper beats the caravan in popularity. The number of campers increased by more than 170 percent between 2010 and 2023. The number of caravans on the road in the same period decreased by 11 percent. Since the corona crisis, there has been a sharp increase in the sale of campers. During corona, it was mainly a way to enjoy a comfortable holiday, but even when the world opened up again, the means of transport remained popular. Cosy, going to the campsite.

Ward van der Stee, sector analyst Retail at ABN Amro, thinks that caravans are not popular because of the arrival of the electric car. Towing a caravan behind an electric car is disastrous for the range. Then go for a camper.

Second-hand

In the Netherlands, buyers are mainly dependent on the second-hand market. Sales of new campers amount to around 2,000 units per year. That is not much. Due to high taxes, the purchase of a new one is out of reach for many people.

In other countries they have less trouble with that. In France or Germany, for example, a lot more new campers are sold than in the Netherlands. You read that last one with the voice of a singing Adriaan in your head, didn’t you? I did.

