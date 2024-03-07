From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/03/2024 – 17:23

The Ministry of Social Security (MPS) announced, this Thursday, the 7th, that the INSS will begin carrying out examinations using telemedicine technology. The law that released teleexpertise had already been approved at the end of 2023.

Ordinance No. 674 authorizes telemedicine examinations for permanent disability benefit, temporary disability benefit and Continuous Benefit for people with disabilities (BPC), in addition to reevaluation and biopsychosocial assessment examinations of disability.

According to the MPS, priority will be given to carrying out medical examinations using telemedicine when one of the following situations occurs: absence of a medical expert assigned to the agency, long waiting times for medical examinations in the locality and the need for long journeys by the insured to receive service.

Next week, on an experimental basis, hundreds of consultations will be carried out and monitored in the Northeast region of Brazil, in Social Security agencies that do not have an expert doctor. The goal is to be able to provide up to 50,000 services by the end of the first semester.

A complementary act from the General Social Security Regime Secretariat will soon establish service units considered difficult to provide for medical experts, as well as those with long waiting times. The cities that will have permanent service using telemedicine will also be defined by ordinance.