The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) begins, as of this Tuesday (8), to carry out the assessment of People with Disabilities (PwD) by remote service, via videoconference. However, the PwD must go to an INSS agency to be assisted.

The decision was published in the Federal Official Gazette and signed by the INSS Benefits Director, Sebastião Faustino de Paula. The measure also determines the health protocols necessary to face the pandemic caused by Covid-19, such as cleaning the service room every 15 minutes.

+ Paralysis of INSS experts can delay up to 50,000 forensics

+ INSS discloses payment dates for the 13th salary of 2022: see calendar

In contact with IstoÉ Dinheiro, the INSS press office says that it is a temporary measure, requested by the Federal Audit Court (TCU), whose purpose is to test remote service to PwD. Even with the INSS server at home, the physical presence of the PwD at the branch also helps to prevent fraud and to test the security of the service.

The attendance of the PwD with the social worker is confidential – if the presence of a companion is necessary, the social worker must authorize in advance at the request of the beneficiary.

In January, the INSS began to provide medical expertise by tele-assessment, also meeting the TCU, which determined the readjustment of the expertise to the granting of the Continued Benefit (BPC) after requests exceeded 100,000 in June 2021.

