Online examinations will be authorized to grant retirement due to permanent disability, sickness benefit and BPC

O Ministry of Social Security will allow medical examinations to be carried out online as a way of reducing the waiting list for INSS (National Social Security Institute) benefits.

The measure was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) on Thursday (March 7, 2024). The government's goal is to have the operational capacity to carry out 50,000 telemedicine examinations per month by the end of the semester. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 131 kB).

Telemedicine examinations are authorized for:

permanent disability benefit;

temporary disability benefit;

Continuous Benefit benefit for people with disabilities (BPC);

At the moment, according to the ordinance, online expertise will be prioritized in case of absence of an expert, long waiting time for expertise in the locality and the need for long journeys by the insured to receive assistance.

The Social Security Regime Secretariat will still establish which units fit the criteria, as well as the definition of which cities will have permanent service using telemedicine.

Services will begin next week in the Northeast at Social Security agencies without an expert doctor.