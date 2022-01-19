Workers with diseases that generate incapacity may be entitled to the benefit for permanent incapacity (disability retirement) from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

In the case of diabetes, for example, the progress of the disease can cause loss of vision or a limb, reducing the worker’s ability to work.

There are no pre-defined diseases to be entitled to the benefit. The criterion is disability, regardless of the disease. “No disease by itself entitles you to the benefit. Other diseases that generate disability, such as AIDS, inflammatory and chronic diseases, arthritis and arthrosis can justify the benefits”, explains social security lawyer Mariana Souza, from the office Stuppello Guarana & Azevedo.

Some diseases that generate disability and can result in disability retirement are: mental alienation, severe heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, leprosy, cancer, paralysis and tuberculosis.

The worker may also be entitled to sick pay or accident aid. To request any benefit, it is necessary to carry out a medical examination that will be requested by the INSS.

The sickness benefit is granted to insured persons who are incapable of working for a period longer than 15 consecutive days and who have made at least twelve monthly contributions to the INSS.

Accident assistance is a benefit for policyholders with permanent sequelae, however minor, from accidents or illnesses that reduce their ability to work.

