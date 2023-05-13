Approved must not provide personal data by email or messaging applications, says institute

The INSS (National Social Security Institute) released a note on May 9 warning candidates approved in the 2022 contest for a false summons email.

The person who signs the misleading message is the Executive Management of Human Resources Contests, Interviews and Hiring of the INSS and the sender is [email protected] The aforementioned management does not exist and the sender email does not belong to either the INSS or Cebraspe.

According to the INSS, those approved in the contest must not provide personal data via email or messaging apps or make any kind of registration.

The official call for successful applicants will be made on the Official Diary of the Union according to the schedule provided for in the public notices available on the site from Cebraspe.

The INSS contest was opened in 2022 to fill 1,000 social security technician vacancies, with a starting salary of up to R$ 5,900. The objective tests held in November.