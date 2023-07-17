President of the body, Alessandro Stefanutto, says that Lula is preparing an MP to estimate employees to produce more

The new president of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security), Alessandro Stefanutto, stated that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) prepares a provisional measure that will allow the agency’s employees to receive a financial stimulus to produce more. Stefanutto says he trusts that his management will be able to reduce the queue of requests for benefits.

“As there is a concentration of efforts and President Lula’s personal commitment to end this queue, we will have news in the coming days, from the legislative point of view, to have the contract shift, which will allow INSS employees, if they wish, to produce more and somehow, to have a stimulus for it”, said in an interview with Brazilian mail Published on Friday (14.Jul.2023).

Stefanutto did not give a date for the publication of the measure, saying only that it is in preparation. He also did not detail how much the productivity bonus will cost. According to him, it will be a few million reais, but the economy for the State is billions.

“Actually, what we want is a queue reduction project, and this did not happen in the previous provisional measures. We are encouraging all servers to participate. As it was, it ended up producing a lot, but it also ended up producing a lot more non-qualitative decisions, which ended up leading to rejection. This is not the case with the provisional measure that President Lula must sign,” declared.

Regarding the call for tenders, the president said: “We are calling a thousand. In addition to these, Minister Lupi asked for another 250. And you have a surplus of around 2,000. So we’ll have the 1,250, plus the 2,000, something like 3,250. All will be used for the benefit analysis”.

Predecessor

Lula changed command of the INSS on July 5. The presidency of the body left the hands of Glauco Wamburg and passed to Alessandro Antônio Stefanutto, former head of the Specialized Federal Prosecutor’s Office of the INSS and was on the government’s transition team for Social Security matters.

Wamburg had been in charge of the INSS on an interim basis since February. Before being fired, he was the target of criticism for the size of the queue at the institute and, according to Stefanutto, there are “evidence of strong malfeasance” in the management of the predecessor.

