Joint ordinance with Social Security simplified the granting of the benefit, which now depends only on the submission of documents

O INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social) simplified the rules for granting the benefit for temporary disability, the former sickness allowance. The modifications took place in a joint decree with the Ministry of Social Security published on friday (21.jul.2023) in official diary. Here’s the full (69 KB).

One of the central points is the waiver of Federal Medical Expertise to certify incapacity to work. Now, it will depend only on sending the documentation requested by the institute.

The maximum term for granting through the system atestmed becomes 180 days, with the possibility of an additional 15 days to make a new application if the insured person is denied benefit.

Aid granted because of accident-related disabilities will also be carried out through document analysis. In this case, it is necessary to present the CAT (Communication of Accident at Work), issued by the employer.

Read what must be presented to the INSS through the documents:

full name;

date of issuance of the document (cannot be more than 90 days after the request for the application);

full diagnosis or ICD code (International Classification of Diseases);

signature and identification of who issued the report. It must contain the professional’s name and registration with the class council;

start date of leave or rest;

estimated time required for rest.

“The medical or dental documentation presented by the insured person at the time of applying for the benefit must be legible and without erasures”informed the INSS in a announcement.

Documents can be sent by site or via the app (android It is iOS) from My INSS. Also through the free service channel 135, by calling.

Citizens who are already in the process of waiting for the medical examination to obtain the benefit can adhere to the document’s submission, provided that the date set for the examination is greater than 30 days from the date of application.

If the documents are not accepted, policyholders can schedule a face-to-face examination to access assistance. And if false documents and certificates are presented, those responsible for the fraud will be subject to criminal, civil and administrative actions. They will also have to return the amounts received.