O INSS (National Social Security Institute) will, for 30 days, reinforce the analysis of medical certificates sent online with requests for benefits due to temporary incapacity, the old sickness benefit.

An artificial intelligence tool, developed by Dataprev (Social Security Technology and Information Company), is being tested to identify possible fraud attempts with the Atestmedthe document analysis system that replaces medical expertise.

The tool cross-references doctors' registration data with those appearing on certificates in order to identify inconsistencies in information such as:

the registration number in the CRM (Regional Council of Medicine);

the specialty;

the workplace;

the IP of the computer sending the certificate; It is

the name and signature of the professional.

Irregularities

According to a note released by INSS, the development of the tool was motivated by the identification of irregularities in documents filed with Atesmed, through the application My INSS, available for benefits of up to 180 days. According to the institution, the Federal Police is investigating the situation.

In manual checks, with samples of the processes, for example, 4 different letter patterns were identified when using the same stamp that certifies the doctor's signature. The idea is that the new tool can identify these inconsistencies more systematically and quickly.

The president of the INSS, Alessandro Stefanuttoreported that testing on the AI ​​system began on Monday (15 January 2024) and that the effectiveness of the tool could be analyzed soon. “I believe that in 20 or 30 days we will be able to present good results”concluded.

With information from Brazil Agency.