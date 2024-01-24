Medical expert demands salary adjustment and promises to carry out two strikes in January; category has already stopped for 24 hours

The president of INSS (National Social Security Institute), Alessandro Stefanuttodeclared that the municipality follows with “concern” the strike movement of medical experts. The municipality is taking measures to ensure that a possible new strike does not interfere with the progress of the queue and the waiting time for benefits to be granted.

“When a career as important and fundamental as expertise stops serving people, they do not have access to benefits to support themselves. This is very serious“, he stated in an interview with Power360 on Tuesday (23.Jan.2024).

The INSS examination stopped for 24 hours on January 17 in a claim for a salary adjustment. Two more strikes are planned for the month of January. The group intends to continue the demonstrations until the payment is adjusted by 23%. The hiring of 1,500 new experts and the development of a career plan are also on the agenda.

According to Stefanutto, the municipality is preparing to overcome possible “losses“. The concern is that the movement will interfere with the waiting list to receive benefits, which reached an average length of 47 days. Deadline has been falling since August.

To overcome the scenario, the INSS will encourage the transformation of the request for expertise into a medical certificate, through the Atestmed, benefit grant model.

“Anyone who has an examination scheduled for the duration of any paradist movement has the right, I would even say the best option, to use the certificate to access the benefit. We are prepared to mitigate this for the population“, stated the president of the municipality.

