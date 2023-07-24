With the aim of making verification less bureaucratic, the institute is studying a proposal; project would start in the DF

The INSS (National Social Security Institute) is studying the use of biometric control equipment for public transport systems so that retirees, pensioners and other beneficiaries of federal aid can prove they are alive. The proposal, still under analysis, would be extended to other locations in the future.

“We are linking up with the Secretariat of Transport and Mobility of the Federal District so that one of our insured, when going through a turnstile [de ônibus ou metrô] where there is biometric identification, make your proof of life”declared the president of the institute, Alessandro Stefanuttoon the morning of Wednesday (19.Jul.2023).

The objective, according to Stefanutto, would be to make proof of life less bureaucratic, expanding the ways for policyholders to prove they are alive to continue receiving social security benefits.

In 2023, proof of life began to be carried out by the INSS itself through the crossing of information recorded in databases of the institute itself or other federal bodies and entities. In early February, the institute detailed the procedures considered valid for certifying that the beneficiary is alive.

The procedures are as follows:

access to the Meu INSS application with the gold seal or to other applications and systems of public bodies and entities that have certification and access control, in Brazil or abroad; payroll loan, effected by biometric recognition; face-to-face service at INSS agencies and at partner entities or institutions, provided that biometric recognition is carried out and also in the public health system; vaccination; registration or re-registration in transit or public safety bodies; updates in CadÚnico; voting in elections; issuance/renewal of 1) passport; two) driver’s license; 3) work card; 4) military enlistment and 5) identity card or other official documents that require the physical presence of the user or biometric recognition; receipt of benefit payment with biometric recognition; income tax declaration, as holder or dependent.

With information from Brazil Agency.