The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) begins to pay on Wednesday (25) the second installment of the 13th salary for retirees and pensioners.

Retirees who earn a minimum wage (R$ 1,212) and have the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS) 1 (one) receive the benefit on Wednesday.

Retirees who earn more than one minimum wage start receiving the second installment of the 13th salary on June 1st.

Anyone who wants to check the amount to be received must access the website or application My INSS or call 135.

See the calendar:

13th INSS salary for those who receive a minimum wage

End of NIS* – 1st installment date – 2nd installment date

1 – April 25 – May 25

2 – April 26 – May 26

3 – April 27 – May 27

4th – 28th of April – 30th of May

5th – 29th of April – 31st of May

6th – 2nd of May – 1st of June

7th – 3rd of May – 2nd of June

8th – 4th of May – 3rd of June

9th – 5th of May – 6th of June

0 – 6th of May – 7th of June

13th of the INSS for those who earn more than one minimum wage

End of NIS* – 1st installment – ​​2nd installment

1st and 6th – May 2nd – June 1st

2nd and 7th – May 3rd – June 2nd

3rd and 8th – May 4th – June 3rd

4th and 9th – May 5th – June 6th

5th and 0th – May 6th – June 7th