From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/09/2024 – 5:01

Starting this Monday, the 2nd, INSS (National Institute of Social Security) retirees and pensioners who receive more than 1 minimum wage will begin to receive the August benefit.

Payments are made in installments according to the calendar (see below). The calendar takes into account the final number of the benefit card, without considering the last verification digit, which appears after the dash. All payments will be made by September 6th.

The payment statement is available at My INSS. Simply access the website and, after logging in, on the home screen, click on the “Payment Statement” service. You can access the statement and all the details about the benefit payment. The consultation can also be done through the app, which will also ask for a login and password. Then, all available services and the beneficiary’s information history will be listed.

You can also make a query by calling 135. When calling, provide your CPF number and confirm some registration information with the attendant to avoid fraud. The service hours are Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm.

Check out the August calendar

Up to 1 minimum wage

Final 1: August 26

Final 2: August 27

Final 3: August 28

Final 4: August 29

Final 5: August 30

From the end of September 6, payments will be made, namely:

Final 6: September 2

Final 7: September 3

Final 8: September 4th

Final 9: September 5th

Final 0: September 6th

Beneficiaries who earn above the national minimum wage will receive from September:

Finals 1 and 6: September 2

Finals 2 and 7: September 3

Finals 3 and 8: September 4

Finals 4 and 9: September 5

Finals 5 & 0: September 6

More than 40 million beneficiaries

According to data from August, the INSS pays 40,438,430 social security and welfare benefits per month. Of this total, 6,135,381 are welfare benefits and 34,303,049 are social security benefits.

The number of benefits that pay up to a minimum wage is 28,258,899. Those who earn above the national minimum wage total 12,179,531 benefits.