The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) began paying benefits to retirees and pensioners with the amounts readjusted due to the new minimum wage on Wednesday (25). Following the schedule, policyholders with the benefit ending in 2 receive this Thursday (26).

The only exception in the payments of those who earn up to one minimum wage was in the city of São Paulo, due to the capital’s 469th anniversary holiday, where those who receive this Thursday are those with final benefit number 1.

The base value of the benefit is the new minimum wage that is already in force, of R$1,302. According to the INSS, 37 million people will receive the payment until February 7th.

Check the full payment schedule